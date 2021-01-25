Matt James Is Learning Just How Brutal 'The Bachelor' Fandom Can Be

Matt was waiting for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette to begin when he was cast on The Bachelor. He was a newbie to the franchise and he hadn't even gotten the chance to begin filming with her and the other guys before he was plucked from the cast to be a lead himself. Producers invited Matt to be the next Bachelor and he agreed, clearly not knowing what he was getting himself into.

Matt told Entertainment Tonight that being on The Bachelor changed him in many ways, including how he operates in a relationship, which probably isn't a bad thing since he admitted to having never been in love before the show.

"I don't think it's a maturity thing. I think it's more so me taking ownership of those experiences," he explained. "But we'll get into that as the season rolls on, what was holding me back in a relationship."