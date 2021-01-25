Will Sarah Come Back to 'The Bachelor' After Her Controversial Departure?

Though host Chris Harrison dubs each edition of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette as "the most dramatic season ever," Matt James' turn as the lead has already been filled with twists and turns. Season 25 kicked off with "Queen" Victoria Larson's tension with the other contestants (mainly with Marylynn Sienna), and she was called the villain before the Season 25 premiere concluded.

But, Queen Victoria became more well-liked among fans when she discussed Sarah Trott's decision to crash the group date on the Jan. 18 episode. After a successful one-on-one date with Matt during the first full week of the season, Sarah was considered to be a frontrunner. She spoke candidly on the show about her decision to leave behind a broadcasting job in order to care for her dad, who has ALS.

But, she left Matt and the show behind after realizing that she couldn't handle the idea of him dating multiple other women (and when she understood that her housemates didn't appreciate her showing up uninvited to the group date). Though Sarah clearly wasn't going to get along with most of the other women, some are convinced that she will return to the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort since she didn't have full closure with Matt. Does Sarah come back on The Bachelor?

Throughout her brief time on the show, Sarah battled her connection with Matt against her insecurities about competing with the other women for his time and attention. Aside from her tenuous relationships with the other contestants, Sarah cited her dad's failing health as a motivation for her to return home.

Source: ABC

"I haven't really opened up to you about the situation with my dad, but he has a terminal illness," she told Katie Thurston on the Jan. 18 episode. "It's not like years or months, it's maybe weeks. That's really weighing on my heart too, like time away from him. I thought I was ready for this, but I have to be true to myself."

But, she also told Matt that her feelings for him were real. He reciprocated and admitted that he told her things on their one-on-one that he had never shared with anyone else before.

"Our connection is amazing, but I've been processing it and I'm just doubting everything and if I'm ready for this and if I can truly do this," Sarah told Matt during her exit. "I told you how important family is to me and being away from them, I think it's just weighing so hard on me."