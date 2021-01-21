The Internet Is Convinced JoJo Siwa's Recent TikTok Videos Mean She Came Out

Today, JoJo Siwa convinced the internet that she may have come out of the proverbial closet. After posting a TikTok of her lip-synching Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," and appearing in @kentboyd_'s TikTok which shows teens dancing to "One Of Us" (the TikTok was also hashtagged #proudhousela) people have taken this as a sign of JoJo coming out and announcing she's queer.

Please note that we are *not* putting any labels on JoJo, and merely addressing the responses JoJo's videos have gotten. JoJo is only 17 years old, and no matter how she identifies, she's empowered to do so on her own terms. And we should always respect that. Maybe these videos are a message about her sexuality, maybe they're not!

People are wondering what sexuality JoJo Siwa identifies with.

JoJo Siwa, as far as we know, has never openly discussed her sexuality. Back in August 2020, it was reported that JoJo and musician Mark Bontempo were officially dating, but they broke up in November. The reason why JoJo Siwa's sexuality is trending and why people are so curious to know what JoJo's videos mean is because it would be a pretty big deal that such a well-known teen star has come out – it sets a great example for other young adults who might feel scared to express themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Yashar Ali tweeted, "This feels like a big deal if it is what I think it is...JoJo Siwa is hugely popular with kids. And as someone just pointed out, if it is what I think it is, she's doing it at the height of her fame when she's selling out arenas"

This feels like a big deal if it is what I think it is...JoJo Siwa is hugely popular with kids.



And as someone just pointed out, if it is what I think it is, she's doing it at the height of her fame when she's selling out arenas. pic.twitter.com/oD2YehbZwu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 21, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

However, one person rightfully tweeted, "the entire tl is just ‘JOJO SIWA CAME OUT???’ just a reminder to not label her unless she does herself :)"

the entire tl is just ‘JOJO SIWA CAME OUT???’



just a reminder to not label her unless she does herself :) /nm — jun?? (@pogayn) January 21, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote, "ok ik there’s a lot of speculation going around rn about jojo siwa possibly coming out bc of this vid and the one w the teen beach movie cast which is very exciting but just a reminder not to label her as anything until she confirms her sexuality :)"

ok ik there’s a lot of speculation going around rn about jojo siwa possibly coming out bc of this vid and the one w the teen beach movie cast which is very exciting but just a reminder not to label her as anything until she confirms her sexuality :) pic.twitter.com/0SBPaFpOaZ — jordyn 🖤ミ☆ (@bIairanderson) January 21, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

And as of right now she has not labeled herself. This isn't the first time the internet has wondered if JoJo may be queer. Back in May 2020, JoJo posted a TikTok "Wipe It Down" challenge video that showed her transforming from her regular rainbow outfitted and ponytailed self to a girl wearing a Gucci shirt and loose hair. People immediately assumed this meant she came out.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters asked her what this meant and if she listened to girl in red (this is essentially TikTok code for queerness, and references queer Norwegian singer girl in red). Steph Frosch tweeted, "Free Jojo Siwa from her contract so that she can blossom into the TikTok lesbian that she was born to be."

Free Jojo Siwa from her contract so that she can blossom into the TikTok lesbian that she was born to be. https://t.co/EsXInQQVWj — Steph Frosch (@ElloSteph) May 19, 2020