Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz's Twitter Feud, Explained: Here's What Went Down

Hollywood star Seth Rogen and Senator Ted Cruz are feuding on Twitter, with the actor calling Sen. Cruz a fascist and the politician saying the American Pickle star acts “like a Marxist with Tourette’s.”

The latter comment spurred Seth to reveal that Tourette syndrome runs in his family and that he himself has a mild case. Let's take a closer look at how the online battle has unfolded.

In separate tweets , he added : “If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly , Ted Cruz is the exact motherf--ker for you. … Also, I’m in four unions.”

And again, Seth clapped back, referencing the allegations that Cruz lent legitimacy to the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6. “Haha, get f--ked, fascist,” the actor tweeted that day. “Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again, you f--king clown.”

That same day, Sen. Cruz hit back. “Charming, civil, educated response, @Sethrogen,” he wrote . “If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing... not so much. #JobsMatter.”

The feud flared up on Wednesday, Jan. 20, after Sen. Cruz tweeted , “By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.” (Fact-check: The Paris Agreement is not for the benefit of “the citizens of Paris” in particular. It was just signed in Paris.)

Ted Cruz hit home with a tweet about Seth Rogen having Tourette syndrome.

In an unrelated tweet , Sen. Cruz revealed on Thursday, Jan. 21 that his first moviegoing experience was to see Fantasia in theaters. And on Friday, Jan. 22, Seth replied , “Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

To that, the junior senator from Texas wrote : “They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming ‘F U! F U!’ is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them.”

Dear Ted Cruz,



Would you like to have a conversation about what Tourette syndrome is & how it affects kids & young adults daily?



I have spent most of my life raising awareness and i certainly have the time.



Let me know.



Sincerely,

Jamie Grace

Diagnosed at age 11



Cc @tedcruz https://t.co/zjgm36h82G — Jamie Grace (@jamiegraceh) January 23, 2021 Source: Twitter

And that’s when Seth opened up about his family’s history of Tourette syndrome. “As someone who has Tourette’s in their family (and also has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to go f--k yourself,” he tweeted to Sen. Cruz on Saturday, Jan. 23. “Also, very few cases of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, manifest in twitching.”

In another tweet , he added: “All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of s--t.” And to that, Sen. Cruz replied , “All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in government power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith, and to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. [By the way], a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative — and muzzled by the fascist Left.”