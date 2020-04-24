Politics Politics
Whether You Stan Uncle Joe or Not, These Joe Biden Memes Will Make You LOL
Andrew Cuomo’s Relationship Timeline: All the Details From His 10-Year Marriage
Ranking 20 Presidential Candidates Solely on Their Walkout Songs
Tomi Lahren Criticized Immigrants, Then Someone Pointed Out Some Facts About Her Genealogy
The List Of Worst Presidents Was Released And There Is No Surprise Who Is At The Bottom
Joe Biden Responds To Trump's 'Treason' Claims And Did Not Hold Back
Bernie Sanders Grumpy Clapping For Trump's State Of The Union Is Too Relatable
Journalists Are Being Offered a Cash Prize to Ask Trump This Hilarious Question
Twitter User Roasts Trump's "Stable Genius" Comments In A Very Gilbert And Sullivan Way
It's time for Trump's patter song!
Doug Jones' Gay Son Gives Mike Pence Epic Side-Eye in Viral Meme
Ivanka Trump Just Followed Rihanna On Twitter — And Her Fans Are Not Having It
Pence Fawns Praise On Trump During Cabinet Meeting—And Is Roasted By Twitter For It
Roy Moore's Spokesperson Tried To Defend His Anti-Muslim Opinions—It Didn't Go Well
Trump Threw A Hannukkah Party Last Night--And The Guest List Left People Enraged
Jewish Dems left out...
Tomi Lahren Photoshops A Picture Of Colin Kaepernick, And Twitter Isn't Having Any Of It
While great right-wing click-bait, the photo misses the point.
Tomi Lahren Releases 'Dear Liberal Snowflakes' Poster--And It Backfired In A Big Way
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Still Considering Running For President In 2020
Conservative Roger Stone Has Twitter Meltdown--And People Jumped On The Pile
Twitter has suspended Stone's account.
Sad Melania Trump Finds Solace In Customer Service Phone Calls In Surprisingly Touching SNL Short
Rand Paul Caught Making Faces When Trump Entered Room--And We Can't Even
Oh Rand, we feel you girl!
President Trump Makes Fun Of Puerto Rican Accents To Honor Hispanic Heritage Month
Disrespect to the highest degree.
Pro-Life GOP Congressman Who Tried To Have Mistress Get Abortion Makes Official Statement
Photo Of Trump Tossing Paper Towels Into Crowd In Puerto Rico Goes Viral
The GOP Just Tried To Write A Tweet Aimed At Teens--It Didn't Go So Well
Taxes for teens? What?
97-Year-Old WWII Vet Takes A Knee With NFL Players In Solidarity
OB-GYN Destroys Ivanka Trump For Talking About Post-Partum Depression On Dr. Oz
Ivanka Trump acts as a hypocrite discussing her postpartum depression.
Pro-Trump Student Tries To Get Classmate Expelled—And It Backfired In The Best Possible Way
Hate bites back.
People Can’t Get Enough Of Photo Of Anderson Cooper And Three Similar Looking Guests
President Trump Tweeted Fake News About The Emmys—And We’re Not Surprised
Trump is more concerned with Emmy ratings than approval ratings.
Student Snaps A Viral Photo Of Her Classmate With A Racist Pep Rally Sign
Woman Turns President Trump’s Own Words Around On Him To Prove A Point—And People Agreed Strongly
Well said, but he missed the window for it.
Donald Trump Wore A Mismatched Suit And Twitter Dragged Him
Trump Supporters Tried To Boycott Stephen King’s ‘IT’—It Didn’t Work Out So Well
The idea just didn't float.
Steve Bannon Wore Two Button Down Shirts At The Same Time, And Twitter Is Confused
Photo Of Jeff Sessions Smiling Before Announcing Repeal Of DACA Leaves Many Furious
Trump Supporters Go Ballistic After Misunderstanding A Harmless News Headline
Trump Signs The Wall Of A Hurricane Shelter, And The Internet Let Him Have It
People online shared their thoughts on the President's actions.
Chief Of Staff John Kelly Wants To Fire Omarosa From The White House
Remember how an Apprentice contestant is in the White House?
New Fox News Poll About Trump Has Unexpected Results—Especially For Fox News
The Bully-in-Chief.
Joel Osteen Ignoring Victims Of Hurricane Harvey Is The Internet’s Newest Meme
Alex Jones Shares Video ‘Proving' Michelle Obama 'Is A Man'—And Chelsea Clinton Shot Back
Internet troll Alex Jones tries to sell conspiracy theory.
Journalist Shares Video Of Actual Crowd Size At Trump Rally, And People Are Laughing
Trump Looked At The Sky During The Solar Eclipse And The Memes Are Relentless
Racist Who Rallied In Charlottesville Complains About All The Hate He’s Receiving
He's even had to drop out of school.
Poster Featuring Martin Luther King Jr. And Donald Trump Takes Internet By Storm
A Haitian artist created the provocative image.
Video Of Hillary Clinton Accurately Warning America About Trump And White Supremacy Re-Emerges Online
Barack Obama Is Completely Destroying President Trump On Twitter
Actress Marlee Matlin Writes Tweet, Gets Unfollowed By All Trump Family Members
Oscar-winning actress alienates all Trump family members on Twitter.
Politician Tries To Mansplain Female CNN Pundit, Gets Completely Shut Down
Steve Bannon Makes Controversial Statements In Interview He Thought Was 'Off The Record'
James Woods Tries To Slam Liberals For Tearing Down Racist Statues—It Didn’t Go So Well
Man Makes Nazi Salute On Camera, Gets Immediately Punched In The Face
This Huge Inflatable 'Trump Rat' Popped Up In New York City
Twitter Can't Get Enough Of This Inflatable 'Trump Chicken' Near The White House
Man Accidentally Becomes Admin Of Anti-Muslim Facebook Group, And Then He Burned It Down
Woman Puts Trump's Qualifications Into His Points-Based Immigration System—It Didn't Go Well
Let's just say Trump should be happy he's already a citizen.
An Old Tweet Of President Trump’s Comes Back To Bite Him
The Internet is forever.
J.K. Rowling Perfectly Shuts Down Tomi Lahren After Transphobic Tweet
Tomi Lahren was defenseless against Rowling's tweet.
Woman Slams Jared Kushner In NY Times Comment Section, And Twitter Lost It
Unexpected wisdom came in the form of a slaying jeweler.
Tomi Lahren Lists Her Specialty As 'Melting Snowflakes' On TV, And Twitter Dragged Her
This could not end well.
Fox News Reporter Leaves White House Briefing In Protest, And Twitter Is Cheering
Sarah Huckabee Sanders just ate some dust.
This Trans Woman Took A Photo With The Texas Governor To Protest His 'Bathroom Bill'
Man's New American Citizenship "Welcome Packet" Still Includes A Letter From President Obama
Yikes.
Mike Pence Quickly Distances Himself From The Trump Family
Pence has chosen to take a few steps away.
Photo of Obama and Putin Sharing Awkward Handshake Has Twitter Cheering
Barack Obama delivered a handshake to Putin with serious purpose.
28-Year-Old Woman With No Political Experience Now Among Top Paid Trump Staffers
She's a former model and English major.
Trump Just Admitted Russia Interfered In The Election, And Then Blamed Obama For It
Trump Just Bragged About Himself On Twitter--And Twitter Wasn’t Having It
Birdie grabs back.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Shared A Bizarre Tweet, And No One Knows What It Means
Covfefe 2?
A Fox News Host Just Snapped On President Trump, And People Can't Believe It
Check out the video!
Trump Just Made A Threat About What He May Do During Comey's Public Testimony
It's going to get real!
Alaska Airlines Just Embarrassed Tomi Lahren, And Twitter Is Absolutely Loving It
The airline misspelled her name and Twitter went wild.
Trump Just Tweeted His Own Response To His "Covfefe" Tweet, And No One's Laughing
Always playing games...
The President Just Got Caught In A Huge Lie, And People Called Him Out Immediately
People write down what you say, Mr. President.
A Man In "Make America Great Again" Hat Just Lost It And Got Kicked Off A United Airlines Flight
He said they'd have to "drag him off!"
Someone's Trying To Edit Wikipedia And Erase This Problematic Information About The President
Wikipedia has become a battleground over this.
John McCain Just Slammed President Trump, And Conservatives Are Furious
Watergate all over again?
A Man Just Broke Down Every Single Trump Controversy In One Perfect Twitter Rant
This seems strangely familiar...
Ann Coulter Just Turned On President Trump--Yes, You Read That Right
The right wing author is worried that "the Trump-haters were right."