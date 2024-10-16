Home > Entertainment > The Breakfast Club Charlamagne tha God Is a Democrat, but Not Always a Reliably Loyal Partisan Charlamagne tha God refuses to take sides, at least some of the time. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 16 2024, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For as long as he's been one of the co-hosts of The Breakfast Club, Lenard Larry McKelvey, who is better known as Charlamagne tha God, has been expressing political opinions. Following a recent interview with presidential candidate Kamala Harris, many wanted to know more about the influential host and what his political affiliations are.

Given how outspoken he's been about politics over the course of his career, it's not hard to understand how Charlamagne usually votes and what his political beliefs are. Here's what we know about the radio host's political party.

What is Charlamagne tha God's political party?

Charlamagne tha God is definitely a Democrat, or at least Democrat adjacent, and in most presidential elections, he has been outspoken about his beliefs. During his town hall with Kamala Harris, he described Donald Trump as a fascist, so he's pretty clearly not planning to vote for the man. Even so, Charlamagne has also made it clear that he is not loyal to the Democratic Party, and has been openly critical of them throughout his career.

Before Harris got into the race, Charlamagne had refused to endorse either Biden or Trump, and insisted in an interview with The New York Times that he prefers to deal in nuance and offer criticism of the entire spectrum. "And I’m like, 'I’m not on any side!,'" he said during the interview. "And I think that’s the problem with American politics, or just America, period. People think if, as a Black man, I criticize Democrats, then I’m supporting MAGA."

"But if I criticize Donald Trump and Republicans, then I’m a Democratic shill," he continued. "Why can’t I just be a person who deals in nuance? What happened to just being objective and seeing things on both sides? ’Cause nothing is all right, and nothing is all wrong either." Charlamagne sees his role as a person who can be critical of all ideologies even as he was still clearly planning to vote for Biden.

"I think we do ourselves a grave disservice by thinking I can’t criticize Democrats and I can’t criticize Republicans and still know who I want to vote for in November in order to preserve democracy," he said. "There’s not a show I’ve been on — when they ask me about Donald Trump, I say the same thing: He’s a threat to democracy."

It seems that Charlamagne has been even more full-throated in his support for Kamala Harris, while insisting that he doesn't need to take sides on every issue. His goal is to be objective, and to point out flaws wherever he sees them so that his audience maintains the trust they have in him to tell it like it is.