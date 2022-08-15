Charlamagne Tha God Would Love to Mediate a Desus & Mero Reconciliation (EXCLUSIVE)

While both Desus and Mero have taken to social media to reassure fans they are happier than ever in this new solo stage of their careers, Charlamagne believes the brand is still strong for the duo — and he would happily get involved to make it happen.

"Yes, absolutely. 100 percent," he said when asked if he would be a mediator if they ever wanted to sit down and work things out. "I think that what they broke up over really has nothing to do with them. So, they can fix that if they want to."