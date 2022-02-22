Logo
Wendy Williams
Source: Getty Images

Wendy Williams’ Net Worth in 2022 Might Change After Her Show Ends

Feb. 22 2022

Talk show host Wendy Williams could see a decline in her millionaire status once her show is off the air.

As previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show host’s health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot.

As the longtime broadcaster continues to prioritize her health, what is Wendy's net worth in 2022?

Wendy Williams resting next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Source: Getty Images

What is Wendy Williams’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wendy is worth $20 million. Most of her financial gain came from hosting and executive-producing The Wendy Williams Show. As a host, Wendy earned $55,000 an episode. Additionally, she had her own radio show for over a decade before she transitioned to television.

When Wendy went on hiatus from her show due to her medical issues, she also stopped earning her episodic salary. While on her break, Celebrity Net Worth reported that she had a dispute with her bank, Wells Fargo. According to the report, Wendy’s bank froze her financial accounts under the advisement of the host’s former financial advisor, Lori Schiller.

Wendy Williams

Talk Show Host and Comedian

Net worth: $20 million

Wendy Williams is an American television host, businesswoman, media personality, and author. She is also the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.

Birth date: July 18, 1964

Birth place: Asbury Park, N.J.

Birth name: Wendy Joan Williams

Father: Thomas Williams Sr.

Mother: Shirley Williams

Children: Kevin Hunter Jr.

Education: Northeastern University

After Wells Fargo reportedly refused to give Wendy access to her funds, she said they put her and her family “at risk of suffering continued irreparable financial harm."

Is ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ canceled?

Wendy first put her show on hiatus after facing a breakthrough case of COVID-19. In addition to COVID-19, Wendy also developed complications from Graves’ Disease.

Wendy Williams showing off her wax figure on 'The Wendy Williams Show'
Source: Getty Images

After tapping big names such as Sherri, Michael Rappaport, Remy Ma, and Fat Joe to guest-host The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy officially stepped down in February 2022. In a recent statement, she stated she understood the decision to cancel her show and confirmed she would come back to television when she's feeling better.

"It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri, and everybody else who has supported the show through this time," Wendy’s rep, Howard Bragman, said to People.

"She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's the Maybe Wendy Show," he continued. "She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

Source: YouTube

Sherri also released a statement following the announcement of her new talk show. In her statement, the former The View co-host said she’s excited to “return to N.Y. to host the show and merge everything I love … pop culture, talk, entertainment, and comedy."

"I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey,” she continued.

