How Is Wendy Williams Doing, After Missing Her Talk Show Finale?
Ever her self-named talk show ended without her yesterday, Friday, June 17 — capping off 13 years on the airwaves — fans want to know how Wendy Williams is doing.
Wendy missed out on the entirety of The Wendy Williams Show’s final season because of health issues, according to Variety. In her stead, the syndicated show was anchored by various guest hosts, including Sherri Shepherd, whose upcoming talk show, Sherri, will take over Wendy’s time slot on Fox-owned-and-operated stations this fall.
Wendy Williams gave fans a health update in March, saying she was “very well.”
Wendy has been candid about her health struggles in recent years, including her diagnoses of Graves’ disease and lymphedema, her history of substance abuse, and her breakthrough COVID-19 case.
Talking to Good Morning America this March, though, Wendy gave fans reason to be optimistic. “[My] health is very well, and I’ve actually had a few appointments,” she said. “You know, I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”
She also spoke about her financial issues, including her battle with Wells Fargo.
In the same interview, Wendy also dished on her legal battle with Wells Fargo, which she claimed froze her accounts for two months and thus prevented her from making mortgage payments and paying employees. The bank, for its part, requested a conservatorship for Wendy under the belief that she “is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” per GMA.
“They say that I need somebody to handle my account. And I don’t want that,” Wendy told the morning show. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat, and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”
She’s working on podcasts and hoping for a return to TV.
On Friday, Extra host Billy Bush relayed an update from Wendy, who said that her split from Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show, was amicable. Now, Wendy is “heading off into the world of podcasts,” Billy said.
Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus told Variety in last month that they’d like to continue working with Wendy when she’s ready and able. “It doesn’t mean the next day, but we will put it together and figure it out,” Ira said at the time. “It’s not like we have a Plan B where we hit a button and it’s back in a week, but we do have the desire to be in business with her, if she can come back and be healthy, and so does Fox.”
And in her GMA interview, Wendy said she’s “very comfortable” with the idea of getting back to work. “My partners with the show, everybody’s ready,” she said. “Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”