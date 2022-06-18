How Is Wendy Williams Doing, After Missing Her Talk Show Finale?

Wendy has been candid about her health struggles in recent years, including her diagnoses of Graves’ disease and lymphedema, her history of substance abuse, and her breakthrough COVID-19 case.

Talking to Good Morning America this March, though, Wendy gave fans reason to be optimistic. “[My] health is very well, and I’ve actually had a few appointments,” she said. “You know, I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”