Why Did 'The Wendy Williams Show' Get Canceled? Here's What to Know

It appears that The Wendy Williams Show got canceled because of the host's absences, as her health has made her miss her hosting job for different stretches of time.

The show will air its final episode in June 2022. The time slot will eventually be filled by a new talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Titled Sherri, it will begin in September 2022.

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now," said company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement (per Daily Mail).