Wendy Williams' Absence From Her Show Has Led to Speculation About Her Return

Wendy Williams' Absence From Her Show Has Led to Speculation About Her ReturnBy Joseph Allen
Feb. 7 2022, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
As one of the more popular hosts in the world of daytime talk shows, Wendy Williams' absence from the airwaves has been hard for fans to cope with over recent months. Wendy's absence has been quite extended, and many are now wondering when she may return to The Wendy Williams Show, or whether she may be done with the show altogether.
When will Wendy Williams return to her show?
The premiere of the thirteenth season of The Wendy Williams Show was initially delayed as a result of COVID-19, but that initial delay was four months ago. Now, a slate of guest hosts including Leah Remini and Whitney Cummings have temporarily taken over hosting duties on the show. Wendy's prolonged absence has led some to wonder when she might return to the show, as well as some speculation about her current help.
Recent reporting has indicated that Wendy, who has graves' disease as well as a thyroid condition, is still recovering from a recent illness, and some reports have even suggested that she is actually deteriorating and can no longer dress herself. In response to those rumors, Wendy's rep issued a statement that directly addresses the rumors about his client's current condition.
Wendy's rep says she will return to the show.
“The health issues are inaccurate and any speculation about her not returning to the show is just that: speculation," her rep told Page Six. Other sources speaking with the publication painted a much bleaker picture, suggesting that the spark that has made Wendy such a captivating host over the decade she's been on the air is gone.
“The truth is a lot of the stories that you are hearing about Wendy are true and they are coming straight from the staff,” one source told the publication.
Dates for Wendy's return have been announced at several points, and every time the date has come and gone without her return.
“It’s one thing to see what we have seen in the studio, but it’s another thing when certain staff members make it to her home … When the cameras and mics are off, the liquor comes out," the source continued.
In speaking with the Sun, another source said that Wendy's health problems run much deeper now than they have in the past. “The spark is gone. That Wendy, who for 10 years had that spark in her eyes, that cheeky grin and that little wink is not the same now," the source said. "She’s not always functioning like she used to be. She has days where she needs help eating, getting out of bed and getting dressed.”
Reports suggest that a lot of the show's staff has left, and those who remain with the show are doing so out of loyalty to Wendy. For some sources, though, that loyalty is misplaced. It's unclear when Wendy may return to the show, if she ever does, and what the fate of the show will be if she doesn't.