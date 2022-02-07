Wendy Williams' Absence From Her Show Has Led to Speculation About Her Return

“The truth is a lot of the stories that you are hearing about Wendy are true and they are coming straight from the staff,” one source told the publication.

Dates for Wendy's return have been announced at several points, and every time the date has come and gone without her return.

“It’s one thing to see what we have seen in the studio, but it’s another thing when certain staff members make it to her home … When the cameras and mics are off, the liquor comes out," the source continued.