Source: Getty Images

Wendy Williams' Divorce Is Finalized — and She's Been Happily Dating Since

Television show host Wendy Williams is candid and honest with her viewers, not hesitating to spill some tea (which has gotten her in trouble more than once) or dish on her own life.

But one thing she's been more private about lately is her love life. Is the 55-year-old host single? Or is she dating someone?

Wendy finalized her divorce with her ex-husband.

In April 2019, it was revealed that Wendy was filing for divorce from her husband of 25 years, Kevin Hunter. The divorce was finalized in January 2020.

"I'm not mad, it was 25 years. I don't regret, but sometimes people move on with their lives," Williams told Entertainment Tonight. "I really didn't think that it would be this way, but it seems so natural. Our son is 19. He's off in college. I wish 'the other' the best."