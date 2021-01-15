Wendy Williams Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Allegations

According to Page Six , Sherrick’s widow, Lynne Conner Smith, is very upset by Wendy’s allegations against her late husband. Sherrick was a big time R&B artist in the '80s who died in 1999 from unknown causes just after making a comeback from an 11 year hiatus. He married Lynne in 1993, and fathered three children.

About Wendy's comments, Lynne told Page Six: “As I will never minimize or dismiss the horrid actions of sexual assault, I am saddened that Ms. Williams feels the need to publicly make these allegations when the man she is accusing is no longer on this earth to defend himself. Our family does not know Ms. Williams and are not aware of any relationship or encounter they may have had.”

It appears that Wendy did come forward at this time to shed light on a situation that unfortunately is all too common. "Those types of things happen to girls all the time," Wendy told reporters. "And they've been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too."

Watch Wendy Williams: The Movie on Lifetime on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.