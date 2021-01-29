Who Are Some of the Famous Figures Wendy Williams Has Dated?

Just ahead of the release of her biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, Wendy Williams is getting more candid than ever about the remarkable circumstances that have made up her life and culminated in the success she has seen over the years on television and beyond.

Although Wendy has proven time and time again that she is a fiercely independent and strong businesswoman, the subject of her dating history has been a prevalent topic in her life ever since a high-profile divorce from her longtime husband in April 2019. So, here's a breakdown of who the famed host and media personality has been seen with over the years.

According to People , who reported on the issue at the time, "The split is definitely due to Kevin’s ongoing infidelity and that his mistress recently welcomed their child. Wendy had hired a private investigator and confronted him. He confessed to everything three weeks ago."

Sometime later in 1994, Wendy married Kevin Hunter, with whom she would go on to enjoy a quarter-century of matrimony before announcing their split in 2019 due to a troubling circumstance where Kevin had a mistress and even fathered a child without Wendy knowing.

Wendy has been involved in two marriages in her life, first to Robert Morris, and then to Kevin Hunter. The talk show host married Robert in 1992 and they were together for only two years before splitting up.

After the media attention placed on her and Marc subsided, Wendy announced that she was seeing a new man, but didn't specify who he was. By Feb. 2020, TMZ had ascertained that the personality was seeing New York jeweler Big Will, also known as "Willdaboss."

Following her split from Kevin, Wendy was seen shortly after shopping in New York City with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, a convicted felon. Per TMZ , Marc was previously convicted in January 2013 of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Wendy's dating history in the '90s is even more interesting than her married one.

Although she was only a part of two actual marriages in her life, Wendy has had quite a remarkable dating history which includes alleged flings with some of the biggest rappers of the 1990s.

Article continues below advertisement

In 1990, Wendy was dating infamous rapper Eric B, whom she later claimed "did [her] dirty," but nonetheless she has always looked fondly back on their relationship. Half of the hip-hop golden age duo Eric B & Rakim, his music and DJ style went on to influence an entire generation of hip-hop lovers, but seemingly not Wendy Williams' life.

Following her encounter with Eric B, Wendy took up with another rapper, Erick Sermon, in 1991. However, their relationship fizzled out quickly and seemingly sparked a years-long feud that saw Wendy allegedly starting a rumor that Erick is gay, and Erick claiming that Wendy uses her show to implicate people. She then took up with Mitchell Rose for a short period, but little is known about their encounter.

Article continues below advertisement