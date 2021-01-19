Wendy Williams Is in a Feud Again, but This Time It's With Her Own Brother

Anyone who has siblings knows that sometimes things aren’t sunshine and rainbows. Rivalries, jealousy, and parent issues all contribute to tension between siblings. Celebrities and their siblings are not that much different from us.

Talk show host Wendy Williams is no stranger to controversy. Her personal life has been shared in the tabloids and by Wendy herself. She’s feuded with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, Master P, and Ariana Grande. Those seem trivial compared to her recent spat with her own brother , Tommy.

Tommy accused Wendy Williams of not going to their mother’s funeral.

Fans were made aware that Wendy’s mother had passed away during an episode of her show in December 2020. The TV personality revealed to her viewers that her mom died peacefully in her sleep. "Gone is the best mother and the best girlfriend a girl could ever have. And I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years,” Wendy lamented.

It would appear that Wendy and her mother had a loving relationship, so why wouldn’t Wendy attend her mother’s own funeral? According to Tommy, he doesn’t understand why. “My mother always said stand by your family and your sisters,” Tommy Williams said in a video he shared to his YouTube channel.

