Wendy Williams Reveals Her Mom Died "Many Weeks Ago"

During the live broadcast, Wendy reflected on her mom's legacy but did not reveal her cause of death. The controversial host opened up about her relationship with her mom, describing it as "that of two teenage girls."

She added, "Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls. If I could pick an age, 17... My relationship with my mother, right up until the end, was so girly and so ridiculously giggly ... We'd do our nails together... and then we'd watch Housewives or American Greed on TV together... We'd watch a Hallmark movie. I'm not into [that], but I would humor her."

According to People, Shirley worked as a learning disabilities resource specialist and raised three children — Wanda, Wendy, and Thomas — in Ocean Township, N.J.

"Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have," she said. "I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years."