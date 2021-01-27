Wendy Williams Is Throwing Shade at Her Ex-Husband Over His Many Affairs

Kevin's alleged mistress is Sharina Hudson , with whom he had a baby in 2019. The baby was one of the reasons that Wendy filed for divorce in April of 2019. “Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” Wendy told The New York Times Magazine at the time of the divorce.

“I never thought that I would be in this position," she continued. "I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened."

More recently, Wendy gave an interview on The Jess Cagle Show in which she explained that she didn't regret her relationship with Kevin, even though it ended in divorce.