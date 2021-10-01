Radio and TV Personality Charlamagne Tha God Is Now a Proud Father of Four Children

For folks in tune with pop culture, you’re likely familiar with Power 105.1’s Charlamagne Tha God . Born Lenard McKelvey, Charlamagne has co-hosted The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee and DJ Envy since 2010. After dominating airwaves for over a decade, the trio continues to dive into the biggest stories in the hip-hop world and beyond.

Many viewers have witnessed Charlamagne’s growth over the years and have credited him for becoming a better man. Since the star frequently brings up his family life on the show, fans are interested in getting to know them better. For starters, how many kids does Charlamagne have? Does the radio host have a wife? Read on to get your answers.

Charlamagne Tha God recently announced that he and his wife welcomed a fourth child, a baby girl, into the family.

Oh baby! There has long been talk on social media about Charlamagne taking a private approach when it comes to his children. While the radio personality will often share tidbits about his family on the show, Charlamagne makes it a point to keep them off of social media.

However, Charlamagne recently announced that he and his wife, Jessica Gadsden, welcomed their fourth child into the family. “I’ve been in the hospital all week because on Monday, my beautiful wife delivered our fourth child,” Charlamagne told Angela and DJ Envy, as seen in video clips captured by Hollywood Unlocked. “Another blessing in the form of a Black woman. I’m four for four when it comes to girls.”

Fans are hopeful that Charlamagne may change his stance on being private, but it likely won't happen anytime soon. In a 2016 interview with xoNecole (via Inquisitr), the radio personality shared why he keeps his family off of social media. “First of all, I'm not raising my kids via social media,” he said. “I never felt like that was a place for my family to be. I don't knock anyone who does it, but I don't want my family on Facebook or Twitter. That's something I chose not to do.”

