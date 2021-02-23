Lakeith Stanfield Wrote a Very Threatening Instagram Message to Charlamagne Tha God — Here's Why

Over the years, celebrity confrontation has dominated pop culture. In the ’90s, there was Biggie versus Tupac, later there was Nas and Jay-Z, and most recently Pusha T and Drake. While old-school rappers have been known to revel in public disrespect, a millennial-style beef has entered the chat, and it involves actor Lakeith Stanfield and The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God (and there's even a diss track).

So, what’s the tea on the beef between these two?