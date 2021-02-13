Sorry Ladies! Daniel Kaluuya Appears to Be Dating Lenora Crichlow's Little Sister

Amandla’s older sister is Lenora Crichlow. Lenora is most known for making appearances on the British comedy-drama series Being Human and the Netflix sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror. She has recently appeared on HBO’s Avenue 5 and was a series-regular last season on ABC’s Deception, which was canceled after one season. The sisters are the daughters of renowned British Black activist Frank Crichlow.

The Guardian has described Frank as a "stalwart symbol of Black urban resistance in the face of police persecution." Frank's restaurant, The Mangrove, became a celebrity hangout, which he had established in the late 1960s in the Notting Hill area of West London after immigrating to the U.K. from Trinidad.

After a chain of racist events that included raids without any cause, Frank decided to fight back and protest police harassment, which led to his arrest. He and eight other defendants were dubbed "The Mangrove Nine," and were acquitted in a highly-publicized trial that revealed the systematic racism that was present in the police force that arrested the men.

It's crazy how private Daniel seems to be when it comes to his relationship with his girlfriend Amandla. In the photos that the two have been seen in, they sure do make one beautiful couple, and if they're not dating (which would be hard to believe), well, they take gorgeous pictures!

Daniel's new movie Judas and the Black Messiah premieres on HBO Max on Feb. 12.