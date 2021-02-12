'Judas and the Black Messiah' Is Based on the Story of a Black Panther Member

At the time of the 1969 raid, Hampton's fiancé Deborah Johnson was in bed with him and was nine months pregnant. Police forcibly removed her from the bed before they shot Hampton. Fred Hampton Jr. was born on Dec. 29, 1969.

He serves as the president and chairman of the Prisoners of Conscience Committee and the Black Panther Party Cubs. He was also involved in consulting for the making of Judas and the Black Messiah and was there on-set. Fred Hampton Jr. continues to carry on his father's legacy.