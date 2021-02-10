Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle Have a Posthumous Collaboration on the 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Soundtrack

Along with Jay Z and Nipsey Hussle, a number of other notable hip-hop artists will be featured on the soundtrack, including but not limited to G Herbo, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty, Black Thought, Saba, Smino, and Nas. The film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield , has stirred up its own share of controversy, but artist Noname says that she chose not to be part of the project for her own reasons.

On Twitter, when asked why she wasn’t featured on the soundtrack, the rapper and activist confirmed that this was a conscious decision on her part. She tweeted, “What’s crazy is they asked. I was supposed to be on the song with saba and smi but after seeing the movie I decided to pass.”

The artist explained that because she felt that Fred Hampton’s life wasn’t depicted objectively, she encourages viewers to do their own research. She said in a since-deleted tweet, “I hope people actually go study Fred Hampton’s analysis on u.s imperialism and fascism beyond just seeing a movie. Most of his politics were stripped from that film.”

Judas and the Black Messiah is available for streaming on HBO Max on Feb. 12.