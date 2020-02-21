We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Lauren London Isn't Dating Anyone, Least of All Diddy

It hasn't even been a year since the tragic loss of rapper Nipsey Hussle and the internet is already stirring up drama for his widow, Lauren London. For the past few days, Lauren and Diddy have been the subject of internet dating rumors based on sources alleging that the two have been developing a romantic relationship.

Although it might have started as an innocent post, celebs should know by now that anything they publish on social media will be dissected to shreds by both their trolls and their fans — which is exactly what happened here.