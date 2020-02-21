Lauren London Isn't Dating Anyone, Least of All Diddy

Short answer: No. The internet firestorm started on Feb. 19 when Diddy posted some pictures from Jay-Z's annual pre-Grammy Roc Nation brunch, which took place last month. The pictures were two black-and-white images of him and Lauren captioned, "#lostfiles...@laurenlondon," along with a heart emoji.

Naturally, the internet went into a frenzy, speculating about whether the two were, in fact, an item.