Ashton Kutcher Explains How He Inspired His BFF Diddy to Run the NYC Marathon

In a brand-new episode of the popular series Hot Ones, actor and tech entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher opened up about his longtime friendship with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. While devouring 10 extremely spicy chicken wings, the actor (through a few tears) told host Sean Evans all about how the That ‘70s Show star and hip-hop mogul bonded over his reality series Punk’d.

Ashton Kutcher and Diddy met because of Punk'd. While Diddy was forming MTV’s singing competition Making the Band, the comedic actor was busy planning his next prank on unsuspecting celebrities. “It started over Punk’d cause he’s like, ‘Yo, you can’t punk me.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, everybody’s on the table,’” he said. "So, that started our conversation.”

After Diddy’s mild threat, the duo became “fast friends.” Ashton added, “We used to just hang out and watch football together.” Ashton even had a hand in his bestie running the New York City Marathon!

Ashton Kutcher explains how he inspired Diddy to run the NYC Marathon. Mila Kunis’ husband revealed that he was the inspiration behind his friend running the NYC Marathon. Diddy came over to Ashton’s house one day in 2003 to go for a run. However, halfway through, the rapper felt extremely tired, but there were paparazzi all around and he didn’t want to stop.

“He’s like, ‘You gotta slow down and make it look like you’re not slowing down because I don’t want to look like I’m not going to be able to finish this thing.’ He was losing it,” Ashton said. "We finish out the run and he was so upset over the fact that he got skunked on this run… He just can’t lose. Even when he’s that close to humility, it becomes a driver, so then he went out and ran the New York Marathon.”

The 49-year-old went on to raise $2 million for the city’s children, completing the 26-mile race in just over four hours. Ashton Kutcher and Diddy used to party together… a lot. Diddy and Ashton’s friendship was not some Hollywood PR stunt cooked up to make the duo more famous. At the time, social media was not a thing and privacy was attainable. The rapper is known for his epic parties and Ashton has a lot of stories from those days… Unfortunately, he can’t share them with the public.

“Wow, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Ashton responded when the Hot Ones host asked him about any good Diddy party story anecdotes. Though fans won’t get the velvet curtain pulled back for a glimpse inside Diddy’s epic parties, we’re sure the duo had some crazy times.

Ashton used to babysit Diddy’s dog. According to a 2005 interview, the 41-year-old used to babysit the A-list music mogul’s pooch while the Bad Boy Records CEO was partying in Hollywood. "When I go to Miami, I stay at his house, so when he comes to L.A. I look after his dog,” he said (via Female First).

