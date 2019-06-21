Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London Were Long-Term Relationship Goals

Following Nipsey Hussle's untimely death on March 31, 2019, this year's 2019 BET Awards is honoring the late American rapper with its annual Humanitarian Award, as well as a special musical tribute.

But many fans of Nipsey's (real name: Ermias Asghedom) are curious about Lauren London, whom he was linked to for years before he passed. So, were Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London married? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Getty

Were Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London married? Nipsey and Lauren shared a son, Kross Asghedom, together and were an item for a very long time. But in spite of rumors that the two were secretly married, Nipsey's death certificate — which was obtained by TMZ — stated that the rapper was "never married."

At least not legally! But he did have a long relationship of five years with Lauren and the two even made a family together. Throughout their union, many fans and media outlets speculated that the two were secretly married.

Source: Instagram

Especially because Nipsey took any opportunity he could to shout out his supportive partner and would occasionally even call her his wife, as he did on her birthday when he wished the best "to my wife, to my girl."

However, it seems that he just used the term endearingly, just like Kylie Jenner does when referring to her partner Travis Scott. "I'm not married y'all. Chilllllllll," wrote Lauren on Instagram when it came to her attention how many people thought she and Nipsey had officially tied the knot.

Source: Instagram

They might have had a private secret marriage in Mexico. Weeks before Nipsey's passing, the couple was profiled about their California love story for GQ, though "TMZ assumed they were taking engagement photos." In the feature, they discuss their relationship, from supporting each other's careers to their day-to-day dynamics.

On the day Nipsey was shot, Lauren arrived to the hospital saying, "that's my husband" to the hospital staff. Shortly after the rapper's passing, MTO reported that "the pair got married last summer in a private ceremony in Mexico." Lauren hasn't commented on the nuptials, and it seems the official death certificate refutes any legal union.

Source: Instagram

Lauren paid homage to her partner with a tattoo and touching letter. Nipsey's death was felt by the entire nation, and his Celebration of Life, which took place on April 11, reached capacity within minutes of the free tickets' release and was live-streamed on BET and Tidal and Entertainment Tonight.

During the emotional memorial, Lauren opted to share a private text message she had written to Nipsey while the couple laid in bed one night in January, just short months before his shooting. "I'm in bed with you while you're sleeping and I wanted to tell u something," the tear-jerking text message began.

Source: Instagram

"I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I'm around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you're around. I am totally myself with you (which is prob why I'm annoying) because I don't wear a cool mask anymore lol. You've made me into more of a woman," she continued.

"You've given me an opportunity to really love a man," the text read. "You've been with me while I've been sick. Through my fears. U have encouraged me, and inspired me to reach higher. I've learned so much more about myself with you. You've been my turn up and my church. I wouldn't want to go thru this journey with anyone but you."

"I look up to you in a lot of ways and strive to educate myself more like you have," she went on. "And when we're at odds... I feel defeated and sad, knowing we are so much better than that. I just want you to know that you've been the greatest boyfriend to me. You aren't perfect but I would never ask you to be."

She concluded, "You and I work. We fit. And... you're still the coolest guy in the world to me. Still! I love you so much. Unconditionally. My truth is this. I'm never going to give up on you. My loyalty and devotion is to you." See Lauren's tattoo of Nipsey.

Just hours after the memorial service took place, Lauren took to Instagram to share a tattoo she got honoring her late partner. "Real Love Never Dies," she captioned the photo, adding, "When you see me, you will always see him," along with the hashtags #LoveYouHussle and #TMC.