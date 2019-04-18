Kodak Black Missed a Concert Because He Was Arrested at the U.S. Border

It’s been a wild 24 hours for Kodak Black. After abruptly canceling a performance at The House of Blues in Boston on Wednesday night, the rapper’s team admitted they had no idea where he was or why he didn’t show up for the scheduled gig. So, is Kodak Black missing? Scroll down for an update on the 21-year-old’s whereabouts. Kodak Black was arrested at the U.S. Border.

File this under WTF? According to TMZ, Kodak and two other individuals attempted to enter the U.S. at the Canada-New York border with a temporary California registration. Things went south for the songwriter when police discovered he had weed and found an undeclared Glock 9mm pistol in the vehicle. Kodak (real name: Bill K. Kapri) was allegedly arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Three other people connected to the musician, who were traveling in a separate car, were also charged after officers found three loaded guns and marijuana in their vehicle.

Ironically, Kodak’s tour bus showed up to the Boston venue without him and became the site of a mini riot led by a group of irate fans.

On Thursday morning, TMZ reported that the Florida native had been released from custody on $20,000 cash bond. A video taken by WKBW Buffalo shows the "Tunnel Vision" singer covering his face with a wad of money while leaving the Niagara County Jail. A rep for Kodak confirmed that his Thursday night show at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut had been canceled but said his Friday night gig in Philadelphia is still scheduled to happen. The artist has yet to speak out about the incident.

Why is there beef between Kodak Black and T.I.? The musician’s legal troubles come just a couple of days after he released a diss track targeting fellow rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris. Kodak wrote the tune, titled "Expeditiously," in response to a video T.I. posted on his Instagram Live.

The duo began feuding on social media after Kodak talked about his plans to pursue the late Nipsey Hussle’s grieving girlfriend, Lauren London, claiming that he’ll give the actress a year to mourn the rapper's murder before making his move.

Following his comments, T.I. became one of Kodak’s most vocal opponents and the pair traded barbs on Twitter before the 38-year-old took their beef into the studio. T.I.’s lyrics clearly address the feud: "I'm conditioned to see the vision, you/I don't care if you eight or under twenty-two/All that back and forth, what you trying to get into?/I said what I said and I meant it to[...] N--ga took it too far, better slow down/Your belief becomes your thoughts, then your thoughts become your word."