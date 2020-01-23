We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kodak Black Has Been Moved to a Kentucky Prison and Now Has a Release Date

Rapper Kodak Black (real name: Bill Kapri, born Dieuson Octave) has had so many run-ins with the law over the past few years that we can hardly keep track of them all. But on Nov. 13, it was announced that the musician was being sentenced to 46 months (3.8 years) behind bars.

The U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Florida and Miami's field division Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the rapper's sentencing on Wednesday morning on Twitter and through a press release. But what did Kodak Black do? Or, more aptly, what did he do this time? Keep reading for the details.

Why is Kodak Black in jail?