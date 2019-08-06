Someone Just Shot at a Pregnant Yung Miami — Here's Everything You Need to Know

Celebrity feuds often tend to be harmless (ahem, Britney and Christina or T. Swift and Kim K), but some take a turn for the worse. On August 5, a pregnant Yung Miami of rap duo City Girls, was the target of a drive-by shooting in Miami, Fla. while leaving Circle House Studios in her BMW G-Wagon, according to a TMZ report. Luckily nobody was hurt, but it was most likely the result of some ongoing beef, so hopefully this is the last of it.

First, you may be wondering who Yung Miami and City Girls are... Yung Miami (real name Caresha Brownlee) is a Florida-born rapper. She has carried the rap duo City Girls solo since her music collaborator and longtime BFF, JT, was convicted for identity fraud, according to Uproxx. City Girls is signed with Quality Control Music, and they've released a total of three albums as well as two documentaries.

The 25-year-old hip-hop artist gave birth to a son named Jai Wiggins Jr. back in 2013 with her ex BF Jai Wiggins. Yung Miami is currently pregnant with a second child, according to Hollywood Life, and the identity of the baby daddy has not yet been identified. However, it's been confirmed that she is dating record producer Southside.

So why would anyone be feuding with Yung Miami? According to Fader, Yung Miami has some unresolved feuds with a few people. Love & Hip-Hop star Hazel-E released a diss track aimed at City Girls and their label Quality Control, with a song called "Add It Up." The lyrics fire shots at the pair, like: "I been actin’ up / y’all just follow the leader […] No cameras, no flashes, no applause / Joanne, the real scammer, all fraud.” Check out the song, below.

Hazel designed the cover art for “Add It Up” — and let me tell you —it's fiery AF. It shows Hazel in a hospital bed as a new mother, with Lil Yachty as her obstetrician. It also shows both City Girls as Hazel’s new babies. So that definitely confirms the fact that the two groups have, well, some bad blood... dang.

According to Fader, the diss track seems to be highlighting the fact she has a track titled “Actin’ Up," while City Girls have one called “Act Up.” It also may nod to the fact Lil Yachty claims he wrote "Act Up" and the fact that their album "Girl Code" closely mirrors hers, called "Girl Code Movement." Yikes. Hazel has not been identified as being involved with the shooting, but Miami police are still investigating.

Yung Miami and Kodak Black also have beef. Before making things official with Southside, Miami dumped ex-boyfriend Kodak Black, who was locked up for weapons possession earlier in 2019, according to TMZ. The "ZEZE" singer recently released a jail phone freestyle that ridiculed Miami. Kodak rapped, "I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808 baby. When I see her I'ma hit that b---h in her stomach. The way I keep my s--t too real, they say I'm f-----g up my money."

According to TMZ, Southside was unimpressed with the track, and mocked Kodak for being locked up. While Kodak is currently serving time, there's a chance he had something to do with the shooting, too. Like I said, though, nothing is confirmed as of right now.