One of the Owners of the Trump Burger Restaurants Might Have Their Green Card Revoked The restaurant might also have to change its name. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 5 2025, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@trumpburgerusa

One of Donald Trump's signature campaign promises ahead of the 2024 election was that he would institute a policy of mass deportations. Trump won the election in part on that promise, and there are plenty of voters who are glad that he is working toward fulfilling his promises in that regard.

Article continues below advertisement

Among those who love Trump are likely to be the owners of the Trump Burger restaurant chain operating out of Texas. That chain certainly took advantage of Trump's popularity in the state, but now, news has broken that one of the owners of the chain might be facing immigration issues of his own. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is one of the owners of Trump Burger being deported?

According to reporting from The Fayette County Record, Roland Beainy, who grew up in Lebanon before moving to the United States in 2019, claims in a lawsuit that he is a 50 percent owner of the Trump Burger restaurant in Bellville. His claims are contested, but Roland has also filed a separate lawsuit against 409 Bradford LLC, All Tex Personnel LLC, and Archie Patterson, which owns a Trump Burger establishment in Kemah.

As part of that second lawsuit, the Record found a notice that Beainy had been detained by ICE: “We have been notified that Roland Beainy is currently detained by ICE and his green card has been revoked. He is no longer recognized as a leaseholder or authorized representative of Trump Burger Kemah LLC.” Patterson, one of the parties in the lawsuit, said that Beainy had been detained by ICE for seven weeks and was recently released on parole.

Article continues below advertisement

The Record also found a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to a woman in East Barnard who claimed to be Beainy's wife. The letter was dated January of this year, and stated that USCIS intends to revoke her appeal for an I-130 form, Petition for Alien Relative, which was filed to ensure that Beainy could keep his green card.

Trump Burger, located in Texas, owned by a Lebanese immigrant, had to change the name to Maga Burger because Trump didn't want him using his "brand"!



And the fuck around find out part of this: he was detained by ICE for several weeks and faces a deportation hearing in November! pic.twitter.com/uCfo6MeT2h — The Bob Loblaw Law Blog (@pacjun10) August 5, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The letter added that USCIS had conducted an investigation and determined that “no lease documents or other evidence show that you and Roland Beainy ever actually lived together during your marriage.” So Beainy has not been deported yet, but it looks like he might face deportation. He reportedly has an immigration hearing scheduled for Nov. 18, after which point we might know more about whether he'll be allowed to stay in the country.

The Trump Organization does not approve.

Although these restaurants were certainly meant to promote Trump, the Trump Organization sent Trump Burger a cease-and-desist letter for its use of the Trump branding.