You Can Finally Make Dinner in Your Own Trump Instant Pot Collection Piece Do you long to gaze at MAGA imagery while waiting for your chicken to finish cooking? By Ivy Griffith Published June 16 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET

Since taking office as the President of the United States twice, Donald Trump has been all about that merch life. From hats and t-shirts to gold cards and more, the POTUS has found a way to make his political brand a cash cow.

And now, that cash cow can come home to roost in your kitchen. Home goods brands Lenox and Instant Pot are hard at work to create a 45/47 line that honors the president. Here's what we know about the home goods products that they plan to launch as part of the Trump collection, and what other big-ticket items you can get your hands on that are plastered with pro-45/47 and pro-MAGA images.

Here's what we know about that Instant Pot Trump collection.

According to Semafor, the outlet has seen three proposed releases about brand collaborations that will honor President Trump as both the 45th and 47th President of the United States. The outlet reports that those brands include Instant Pot, which makes digital pressure cookers, and the Lenox Corporation, which offers tableware and collectible items.

Per Semafor, Instant Pot plans to donate part of the proceeds from the items to the Trump Presidential Library. As for Lenox, they will be offering a “fine porcelain dinnerware” set which will display the president’s face along with a White House logo, “gold plated flatware,” MAGA glasses, ornaments, and snow globes.

It may seem like an odd thing for a corporation to boldly link itself to a president who is beset by controversy, but it's not an entirely new concept. Nineteen designers collaborated to offer the "Believe in Better" collection in honor of former President Joe Biden in 2020, according to Vogue.

Instant Pot Brands plans to offer a “45/47 Collaboration” featuring various products branded with those numbers and Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” tagline.https://t.co/zcGJaPkJ4u — Semafor (@semafor) June 16, 2025 Source: X / @semafor

Here are some other Trump-brand items you can purchase.

There are, of course, plenty of other items you can purchase if you want to show your support for MAGA and President Trump to the world. This includes the Trump Mobile, a cell phone plan which ABC News reports is the Trump Organization's newest product. The phone plan, which is aptly priced at $47.45 per month, will offer unlimited talk, text, and data; roadside assistance; telehealth services; and free international calling to more than 100 countries.

And if you're looking for citizenship in style, Trump is offering a $5 million gold card. The "route to citizenship" will replace the EB-5 immigrant investor visa. The one-time purchase will guarantee citizenship for whoever can afford it, which has stirred up criticism as people have pointed out that pay-to-play citizenship goes against the very foundations of the United States as a country welcoming immigrants from all walks of life. If the card required job creation, it might align more with U.S. traditions. But it does not.

Then there's Trump's cryptocoin. According to Newsweek, "The WLF token is being promoted as an opportunity for supporters to 'shape the future of finance,' emphasizing financial autonomy and conservative values."