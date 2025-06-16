Donald Trump's Family Business Gets Phone Patent — Learn All About Trump Mobile The Trump Mobile service was announced on June 16. By Niko Mann Published June 16 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

President Donald Trump and his family are continuing to capitalize on his presidency with a mobile phone service. The Trump family announced they got a patent for Trump Mobile on June 16, per Reuters. Donald Trump Jr., made the announcement from Trump Tower in New York City and introduced a Trump Mobile smartphone for $499 that will include telemedicine, roadside assistance, and unlimited texting on the mobile device.

"Today, we're here to introduce Trump Mobile, he said, per NBC News. "We've partnered with some of the greatest people in the industry to make sure real Americans can get true value from their mobile carriers." "We are going to be introducing an entire package of products where people can come and they can get telemedicine on their phones for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance on their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world," he added.



What is the Trump Mobile phone patent?

The Trump family got a patent licensing their name for their new mobile phone business, Trump Mobile. The U.S. cell phone service announced a $499 smartphone that will be available with three major U.S. wireless carriers. According to BNN Bloomberg, President Trump's children manage a trust that he put his businesses in due to conflicts of interest while he runs the country. However, Trump will undoubtedly benefit from the trust.

Trump's recent financial disclosure revealed more than $600 million in income from crypto deals, golf clubs, and licensing deals in recent years, and the crypto deals since his second term reportedly earned him hundreds of millions of dollars.

Harvard Law professor Lawrence Lessig said that President Trump is using the presidency to grow his wealth, despite putting his businesses in a trust. “No one who has been paying attention could miss that President Trump considers the presidency a vehicle to grow his family’s wealth," he said. "Maybe this example will help more come to see this undeniable truth." The Trump Mobile patents were filed on June 12 at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The phones will allegedly be made in the United States, and Trump Mobile will use call centers based in America as well. However, most smartphones are currently manufactured in China, India, Vietnam, and South Korea, per BNN Bloomberg, and a customer service rep at Trump Mobile refused to say where they were based.

"Despite the strength of U.S.-based tech brands, there is no significant domestic smartphone production infrastructure, largely due to high labor costs, supply chain complexity, and reliance on overseas component sourcing."

The "T1" smartphone will offer consumers an unlimited monthly talk, data, and text plan for $47.45 called the “The 47 Plan," per CNBC. The $47.45 is a reference to Trump being the 45th and 47th president of the United States.