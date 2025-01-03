Donald Trump Jr.’s Dating History: A New Romance After an Engagement Ends Donald Jr. has reportedly ended his relationship with Vanessa and moved on with a young woman named Bettina. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 3 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rumors about Donald Trump Jr.’s personal life have been swirling lately. Reports suggest his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle has not only ended but that he’s already moved on with someone else. All of this chatter has reignited an interest in his dating history.

Donald Trump Jr.’s dating history is a mix of long-term commitments and high-profile romances, reflecting the complexities of his life in the spotlight. From his marriage to Vanessa Haydon to his engagement with Kimberly, Donald Trump Jr.’s relationships have often been in the spotlight. His new romance with Bettina Anderson marks a new chapter in his relationship timeline.

Donald Trump Jr.’s dating history includes his marriage to Vanessa.

In 2003, Donald Jr. met Vanessa, a model, through mutual connections in New York’s elite social scene. The couple married on Nov. 12, 2005, at the Mar-a-Lago estate. Their marriage resulted in five children: Kai Madison, Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia. Vanessa stepped away from modeling to focus on raising their children while Donald Jr. became a prominent figure in his family’s business and politics.

After 12 years together, Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018. Neither Donald Jr. nor Vanessa offered a public explanation for the split, although rumors suggested that Donald Jr.’s controversial tweets may have contributed.

According to The New York Times, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce, and the couple said in a joint statement, “We have decided to go our separate ways.” The divorce was finalized in 2019, with both affirming their commitment to co-parenting. “Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority,” they shared.

Donald Trump Jr. became part of a power couple during his relationship with Kimberly.

Following his separation, Donald Jr. began dating Kimberly, a former Fox News host, in 2018. Their relationship quickly became public. The two were often seen together at high-profile political rallies, fundraisers, and events. Known for their shared conservative values, the couple became symbols of a united political front.

Per Page Six, they got engaged on Dec. 31, 2020. Toward the end of 2024, reports started to swirl that Donald Jr. and Kimberly were no longer together. According to Page Six, multiple sources confirmed their relationship was “rocky” before ultimately coming to an end. Some outlets are reporting that infidelity on Donald Jr.’s part may have been a factor.

Donald Jr.’s has a budding new relationship with Bettina Anderson.

Toward the end of 2024, multiple outlets reported seeing Donald Jr. with Bettina Anderson. Their relationship became public when they were spotted enjoying the holiday season together at Mar-a-Lago. Jumping into a new relationship so soon after his engagement ended sparked an unsurprising interest in his previous relationships.