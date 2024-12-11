Donald Trump Jr.'s New Potential Romantic Partner Has an Important Father Anderson's father was one of the youngest bank executives ever. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 11 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bettina_anderson

The romance between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle might be on pretty rocky terrain. News recently broke that Kimberly had been named the ambassador to Greece, and Donald Trump Jr. has now been spotted holding hands with another woman, Bettina Anderson.

Bettina is a socialite and influencer who is almost a decade younger than Don Jr., and many want to know more about who she is. Here's what we know about her family, and in particular, who her father is.

Who is Bettina Anderson's father?

Bettina Anderson is the daughter of Harry Loy Anderson Jr., who became the president of Worth Avenue National Bank when he was just 26 years old, and in doing so, became one of the youngest bank presidents in American history, per Newsweek. Harry also gave generously to the American Red Cross throughout his life, and like his daughter, he was known in part for his philanthropic endeavors.

Harry Loy Anderson, Jr. died in 2013 at the age of 70.

After becoming the president of a national bank at just 26, Harry went on to have a long career in the world of banking. He also worked as a developer, a restauranteur, and a citrus grower over the course of his career, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. “We became friends our first day as freshmen and he remained a real, true friend,” Bill David, who served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam and went to college with Harry, told the Palm Beach Daily News.

“Especially when I came home from a very unpopular war, and I was broken mentally and physically — sick from Agent Orange, although I didn’t know it yet," he continued. "Loy said, ‘Come to Palm Beach for a few months’ and moved me into his guest apartment. You can’t imagine what a kindness that was for a returning Vietnam vet. I’ve never had a better friend in my life, and I’ve been blessed with some good friends."

"Loy loved unconditionally. He was there when I was up, when I was down, and was tough on me when he needed to be. I can’t believe he’s gone. I will miss him so, so much," he concluded. While Bettina has not made many public statements about her father, it's clear that she comes from generational wealth. In fact, her grandfather was also the president of a bank, and it seems that Harry just followed in his footsteps.

Who is Bettina Anderson's mother?

Her mother, Inger Anderson, is a philanthropist, and Bettina has continued those philanthropic endeavors. While she doesn't have the kind of public profile that Bettina is now building, it seems that she and Harry enjoyed traveling to the Bahamas regularly to dive and fish.