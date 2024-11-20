Home > News > Politics Donald Trump Jr. Has People Talking After He Made a Suspicious Move at the SpaceX Launch "Did he pay tariffs on that import in his pocket?" By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 20 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Nov. 19, people gathered in Texas for the SpaceX Starship launch that had been anticipated for quite some time. In attendance, among other high-profile friends of Elon Musk, was Donald Trump Jr. But when a video went viral of Donald Jr. doing something a little strange, the whole point behind the launch was sort of left in the space dust. And now, people are asking what Donald Trump Jr. put in his mouth at the SpaceX launch.

The launch was the sixth for the giant Starship rocket. While the hope had been for the rocket's booster to land back down safely on the launch tower, as it had before, things didn't go quite as planned. Instead, it landed in the Gulf of Mexico, as had been the backup plan. But what some people are talking about more than the Starship's sixth flight is Donald Jr.'s presence at the event.

What did Donald Trump Jr. put in his mouth at the SpaceX launch?

In the video making the rounds on social media, Donald Jr. appears to put his hand in his pocket and then bring something back up into his mouth. But he doesn't chew, and there doesn't appear to be anything obvious in his mouth, like a stick of gum or a piece of candy. It could be nothing at all, and maybe Donald Jr. simply had something stuck in his teeth or gums that he tried to move with his finger.

However, as the internet does, it took this video and ran with it. And plenty of people have plenty of theories about what Donald Jr. did (or did not) put in his mouth at the launch. One user commented, "Did he pay tariffs on that import in his pocket?" in reference to their theory that Donald Jr. might have used drugs at that moment.

Another user commented on the TikTok video in the same vein. They wrote, "Nothing like doing a little snow right on camera." Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson is also in the video. And, one user pointed out, it looks like he says something to Donald Jr. about doing what he did in "privacy." But there's no clear answer about what, if anything, Donald Jr. put in his mouth. And for now, the comments on social media are just unfounded speculation.

Donald Trump Jr. has spoken out in support of his father's Cabinet picks.

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to announce his nominations for his Cabinet members, Donald Jr. remains vocal about his support of his dad's choices. And this is despite some of the picks having little experience in politics.