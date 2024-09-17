Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Donald Trump Jr. Was Spotted Having a Cozy Meal With Bettina Anderson — Where Is Kimberly?

"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you."

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Sept. 17 2024, 8:57 a.m. ET

Bettina Anderson poses for a picture in front of colorful wallpaper
Source: Instagram/@bettina_anderson

Bettina Anderson's Instagram profile is heavily curated. You'd be hard-pressed to find a photo where the Florida socialite isn't striking a model-like pose in front of a gorgeous backdrop.

Every post looks like an ad for something, except that something is Bettina herself. Her profile strikes an interesting cord against her parents' philanthropic goals, which they passed on to Bettina and her brothers Kent and Loy.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Palm Beach Illustrated, in 2005 Bettina and her siblings co-founded The Paradise Fund, a "nonprofit that collaborates with leading charities to provide education, health, and relief initiatives locally and abroad." Here's hoping her latest endeavor is also charity work as Bettina was seen hanging out with Donald Trump Jr. in what some would describe as an intimate setting.

Is something going on there? Where is Kimberly Guilfoyle? Details to follow.

(L-R): Kimberly Guilfoyle; Donald Trump Jr.; Bettina Anderson
Source: Mega; Instagram/@bettina_anderson
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. was seen with Bettina Anderson and we hope this is a bit.

In August 2024, a source snapped sneaky photos of Bettina out to brunch with Donald Trump Jr. at The Honor Bar in Palm Beach, Fla. They also said this definitely looked like a date as Bettina kissed Don Jr. three times on the mouth. "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," the insider informed the Daily Mail.

The duo were dressed casually and were clearly enjoying a relaxed meal together. One witness said Bettina reached below the table and squeezed Don Jr.'s thigh. They went on to say that the two of them "weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other." At one point Don Jr. was chatting about what he wanted, to which Bettina said, "Oh, you're getting that? You don't usually get that." It was clear they had done this before.

Friends of Kimberly's couldn't call up the Daily Mail fast enough to let the outlet know that while she was aggressively ignoring rumors about his cheating, the Bettina thing "blindsided" her.

"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," said one pal.

Another buddy said Kimberly has been so involved in the campaign, that it was easy to willfully ignore her husband's wandering eye.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Did Donald Trump Jr. and His Ex-Wife Split? They Share Five Kids Together

Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Still Be Together, Despite What You've Heard

Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son? All About Ronan Anthony Villency

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.