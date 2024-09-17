Home > News > Politics Donald Trump Jr. Was Spotted Having a Cozy Meal With Bettina Anderson — Where Is Kimberly? "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 17 2024, 8:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bettina_anderson

Bettina Anderson's Instagram profile is heavily curated. You'd be hard-pressed to find a photo where the Florida socialite isn't striking a model-like pose in front of a gorgeous backdrop. Every post looks like an ad for something, except that something is Bettina herself. Her profile strikes an interesting cord against her parents' philanthropic goals, which they passed on to Bettina and her brothers Kent and Loy.

According to the Palm Beach Illustrated, in 2005 Bettina and her siblings co-founded The Paradise Fund, a "nonprofit that collaborates with leading charities to provide education, health, and relief initiatives locally and abroad." Here's hoping her latest endeavor is also charity work as Bettina was seen hanging out with Donald Trump Jr. in what some would describe as an intimate setting. Is something going on there? Where is Kimberly Guilfoyle? Details to follow.

Donald Trump Jr. was seen with Bettina Anderson and we hope this is a bit.

In August 2024, a source snapped sneaky photos of Bettina out to brunch with Donald Trump Jr. at The Honor Bar in Palm Beach, Fla. They also said this definitely looked like a date as Bettina kissed Don Jr. three times on the mouth. "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," the insider informed the Daily Mail.

The duo were dressed casually and were clearly enjoying a relaxed meal together. One witness said Bettina reached below the table and squeezed Don Jr.'s thigh. They went on to say that the two of them "weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other." At one point Don Jr. was chatting about what he wanted, to which Bettina said, "Oh, you're getting that? You don't usually get that." It was clear they had done this before.