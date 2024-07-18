Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Why Did Donald Trump Jr. and His Ex-Wife Split? They Share Five Kids Together "I can't speculate as to how much [money] they received, but it was life-changing." By Jamie Lee Jul. 18 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You might have become familiar with seeing Donald Trump Jr. with his current wife Kimberly Guilfoyle. Lawyer and former Fox News regular Kimberly — who actually used to be married to California governor Gavin Newsom — is often by Don Jr.'s side at major events.

Don Jr. and Kimberly don't share any kids together, but they each are parents from previous relationships. In Don Jr.'s case, he shares several children with his ex-wife. But what happened to that marriage?

Source: Getty Images Vanessa and Donald Dr. with their daughter Kai at the RNC in July 2024

Why did Donald Trump Jr. get divorced from now-ex-wife Vanessa Haydon?

Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. in March 2018 after nearly 13 years of marriage. The alleged catalyst? Well, according to some intel from the New York Post, Vanessa — who had reportedly put up with years of her husband's infidelity (who remembers the Aubrey O'Day scandal?) — suddenly came into a whole lot of money.

Thanks to some stocks and investments that had matured since her father Charles's 2005 death, Vanessa and her family reportedly became multimillionaires. And with this new financial security, Vanessa was supposedly ready to finally pull the plug on her faltering marriage. "I can't speculate as to how much they received, but it was life-changing," a source told the Post of Vanessa's family's windfall.

Source: Getty Images The family with 'Frozen' actors at Disney On Ice in 2014

Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa share five children together.

Don Jr. and Vanessa, who married in 2005, welcomed their first child — a daughter named Kai — in May 2007. Next came son Donald III in February 2009, followed by son Tristan in October 2011 and son Spencer a year later that same month. Their youngest is daughter Chloe, who came along in June 2014.