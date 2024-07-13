Home > News > Politics Former President Trump Has Been Targeted in Assassination Attempts Before On July 13, 2024, Former President Trump appeared to have been shot at during a rally. This isn't the first time his life has been threatened. By Distractify Staff Jul. 13 2024, Published 7:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 13, 2024, Former President Donald Trump was speaking at a political rally when what appeared to be gunshots rang out over the crowd. Trump was seen ducking behind his podium as Secret Service agents ran onstage to protect him. In the immediate aftermath, it was assumed that Trump had been shot at the rally by someone who intended to assassinate him — though that has not been confirmed.

Many U.S. Presidents have been the targets of assassination attempts over the history of the country, and as it turns out, Donald Trump himself also had a number of attempts on his life throughout his presidency. Here's more information on those events.



June 16, 2016 — Trump Assassination Attempt No. 1

During a Trump rally in Las Vegas, Nev., a British national named Michael Steven Sandford attempted to grab a police officer's gun. He was arrested, and upon his arrest, admitted that his intention had been to assassinate Trump with the gun. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison but was ultimately released to the U.K. after 11 months.

Sept. 6, 2017 — Trump Assassination Attempt No. 2

This attempt also in Mandan, N. Dak. during a visit Trump made to rally public support. A man named Gregory Lee Leingang stole a forklift from an oil refinery and began driving it toward then-President Trump's motorcade. The forklift jammed and Leingang fled on foot before being arrested. He admitted that he had planned to use the forklift to flip Trump's limo over. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

November 2017 — Trump Assassination Attempt No. 3