Home > News > Politics Shots Reportedly Fired at Former President Trump During Pennsylvania Rally Videos show the former president ducking for cover after what sounds like gunshots. By Distractify Staff Jul. 13 2024, Updated 8:29 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@Acyn

A shot seems to have been fired at former president Donald Trump during a political rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was giving a speech when suddenly several loud pops rang out over the crowd. It is assumed that the pops could have been gunshots.

Article continues below advertisement

In videos of the event shared online, the former president can be seen raising a hand to the side of his head and then ducking behind his lectern. Secret Service members rush to the stage and the crowd sitting behind Trump appears to be quite shocked.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Trump appeared to have been shot at during a political rally in Pennsylvania.

Moments after the alleged gunshot, Trump was back on his feet and appeared to be bleeding from his right ear. He was rushed off the stage but managed to pump his fist at the crowd during his departure.

SHOTS FIRED AT THE PA TRUMP RALLY. PLEASE PRAY. pic.twitter.com/DQke2Ua5BC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 13, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Immediately after the incident, people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the news. As can be expected from such a controversial figure, the reactions ran the gamut from worry to celebration.

The rally was taking place in Butler, Pa., a rural town about an hour north of Pittsburgh. Naturally, things were cut short after the alleged gunshots as Trump was escorted to his motorcade and taken away (presumably to be cared for by medical professionals).

Article continues below advertisement

TRUMP GOT SHOT IN THE SIDE OF THE HEAD



AND THEN FIST BUMPED THE CROWD



WHAT A LEGEND pic.twitter.com/widPsNThRY — JVT (@jvtentertains) July 13, 2024

The New York Times reported that their appeared to be blood on the bleachers behind where Trump was speaking, indicating that a rallygoer may have also been injured during the event. The outlet also shared that Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said that Trump was "safe" following "an incident." He did not confirm at that time that the incident was gun-related.

Article continues below advertisement

The Team Trump account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the following statement from Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Trump was reportedly actually hit by flying glass.

A source familiar with the incident told reporter Juliegrace Brufke that Trump was not hit by a bullet. Instead, a bullet hit a teleprompter, sending glass flying, and Trump was struck by "glass fragments."