Home > News > Politics Donald Trump Offers to Take Cognitive Test With Joe Biden: "I Will Go With Him" "From now on, all presidential candidates should be mandated to take a cognitive test," Trump said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 12 2024, Published 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

Following a lackluster debate that left constituents less than impressed, it seems that no one is looking forward to this year's election. Plus, between Joe Biden's strange mannerisms and Donald Trump's hush-money case, our options aren't looking great. They're both in their later years, with Biden sitting at 81 and Trump sitting at 78, and in truth, folks are beginning to question whether either one of these presidential hopefuls are really qualified to hold office.

Article continues below advertisement

However, on July 12, 2024, Donald Trump posted something on his social media pages that has the internet intrigued: The former president has offered to take a cognitive test alongside Biden. "For the first time, we'll be a team," he said. Here's the scoop.

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump offers to take cognitive test with Joe Biden.

In a post made on Trump's personal Instagram page, the former president made a statement that, honestly, shouldn't be ignored. "Joe [Biden] should immediately take a cognitive test, and I will go with him and take one also," he stated. "For the first time we’ll be a team, and do it for the good of the country." This post comes after weeks of Biden's mental and physical fitness being called into question regarding his ambitions to be reelected.

The post continued, "From now on, all presidential candidates should be mandated to take a cognitive test and aptitude test, regardless of their age!"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's statement has stoked the fires of an online debate.

While the comments on Trump's Instagram post have since been turned off, that hasn't stopped people on other social media platforms from discussing the statement. One supporter on X wrote, "Donald Trump is inviting Joe Biden to take a cognitive test with him for the good of the country. And Joe Biden will decline because he is senile."

Article continues below advertisement

However, some believe that Trump would only be making himself look bad if Biden were to go through with this plan: "Trump playing with fire here. This is still a net-positive risk for Biden to accept, even in his diminished state. Biden probably beats Trump on a cognitive test — even on a bad day," another person posted.