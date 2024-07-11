Home > News > Politics President Biden's Press Conference Was Delayed and Americans Had Theories "This delay in Biden’s press conference is not helping his cause." By Anna Quintana Jul. 11 2024, Published 7:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Update: President Biden began his press conference at 7:27 p.m. EST. President Joe Biden was expected to address the country during his first live press conference on July 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST. However, the press conference was delayed, prompting many to share their concerns — and their own theories as to what caused the President to run late.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened? Keep reading to find out!

Why is President Joe Biden's press conference delayed?

If you are streaming the conference from YouTube or the official White House website, you were looking at a blue screen that read, "We Will Begin Shortly," for over 30 minutes (and counting) from the time of this writing. President Biden was originally slated to start the press conference at 5:30 p.m., it was pushed back an hour — and again pushed to 7 p.m. —, but he still did not start on time.

Article continues below advertisement

There was no update from the White House Twitter explaining the delay, and comments were turned off on the YouTube page, so viewers were a bit frustrated since there was no official reason for the late start... yet. However, that did not stop Americans from sharing their theories behind the delay in President Biden's "Big Boy" press conference.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wonder if there’s a delay in the press conference because he was originally going to stay on and after the Zelensky/ Putin slip up, they’re standing him down," one person tweeted before another jokingly added, "WH just issued release that the delay is due to animatronics difficulties in the forehead control servo. As soon as trouble-shooting is complete, they will move forward with the press conference." A third chimed in, "This delay in Biden’s press conference is not helping his cause."

im losing my patience this is literally one of the handful of times ive caught a press conference live and theyve postponed it thrice. someone check his pulse atp idk. — a⁷ 🍉 (@stillwithjin) July 11, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

I wonder if there’s a delay in the press conference because he was originally going to stay on and after the Zelensky/ Putin slip up, they’re standing him down 🤔🤔 — Andy ✨ (@AndyDO_) July 11, 2024

these things rarely start on time, but given how much weight people are putting into this press conference, you may want to put a little more effort into timeliness (or at least let people know how long the delay will be) — Guadalupe Gonzalez Overall (@mariainnyc) July 11, 2024