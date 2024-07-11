President Biden's Press Conference Was Delayed and Americans Had Theories
"This delay in Biden’s press conference is not helping his cause."
Update: President Biden began his press conference at 7:27 p.m. EST.
President Joe Biden was expected to address the country during his first live press conference on July 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST.
However, the press conference was delayed, prompting many to share their concerns — and their own theories as to what caused the President to run late.
So, what happened? Keep reading to find out!
Why is President Joe Biden's press conference delayed?
If you are streaming the conference from YouTube or the official White House website, you were looking at a blue screen that read, "We Will Begin Shortly," for over 30 minutes (and counting) from the time of this writing.
President Biden was originally slated to start the press conference at 5:30 p.m., it was pushed back an hour — and again pushed to 7 p.m. —, but he still did not start on time.
There was no update from the White House Twitter explaining the delay, and comments were turned off on the YouTube page, so viewers were a bit frustrated since there was no official reason for the late start... yet.
However, that did not stop Americans from sharing their theories behind the delay in President Biden's "Big Boy" press conference.
"I wonder if there’s a delay in the press conference because he was originally going to stay on and after the Zelensky/ Putin slip up, they’re standing him down," one person tweeted before another jokingly added, "WH just issued release that the delay is due to animatronics difficulties in the forehead control servo. As soon as trouble-shooting is complete, they will move forward with the press conference."
A third chimed in, "This delay in Biden’s press conference is not helping his cause."
President Biden is currently among world leaders at the 2024 NATO Summit.
According to political analyst Stacy Washington, who was in attendance, "Waiting on President Biden to take the podium for his first solo press conference since the debate. His staff are now fiddling with the flags in expectation."
Let's hope Biden starts soon!