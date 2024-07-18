Home > News > Politics Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Madison Trump Spoke at the RNC About Her "Normal Grandpa" Donald Trump Jr. has five kids. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 18 2024, Published 7:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Attendees at the 2024 Republican National Convention and viewers at home probably didn't expect to see former president Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter Kai Madison Trump on-stage to sing him praises on its third night. But when she walked out on-stage to explain to the audience who her “normal grandpa” is behind closed doors, it left some wondering who Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter is, along with his other kids.

Although Kai is Donald Trump Jr.’s oldest child and his fathers oldest granddaughter, Donald Trump Jr. has other kids from his first and only marriage that ended in 2018. While they weren't on-stage to attest to Kai’s claims of Donald Trump's generosity and doting nature as a grandfather, they too are close to the extended family. They kind of have to be when their grandfather is one of the most famous people in the world and their dad readily stands by his side when needed.

Who is Kai Madison Trump?

During her speech at the RNC, Kai spoke about her close relationship with her grandfather and the person that other people don't see while they "put [him] through hell." She opened up about how close they are and how proud Donald Trump is of her and his other grandchildren. One of the things Kai and her grandpa bond over is golf and, it appears, Kai is an avid golfer. Her Instagram is full of posts about enjoying the sport, both with and without her grandpa by her side.

Kai has even won small championships as a female golfer. "I am really excited to have won the ladies club championship @trumpgolfpalmbeach," she shared in a March 2024 Instagram post. "Great competition from some impressive players. I shot even both days and won both matches. Very proud of my game and where it’s heading but there is always room for improvement. I would like to thank my parents, family and the amazing team at @trumpgolf."

Kai Madison Trump's mom divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018.

Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, but he was married to the mother of all of his five kids, Vanessa Haydon, from 2005 until 2018. It's unclear when he plans to wed Kimberly, but Donald Trump Jr. has been with her for the better part of the last decade. Kai’s mom is actually Donald Trump Jr.’s first wife, however, so you have to expect that the exes get along well to co-parent their five children. Besides Kai, they share four other children.