Jack Black's Tenacious D Is Under Fire for a Trump Joke Hours After Shooting

In the days since Donald Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, there have been numerous reminders that violence is not the way we settle political disagreements in America (or at least not the way we're supposed to). That's part of the reason that Jack Black's band Tenacious D is under fire for a comment that was made just a few hours after the shooting.

The comment has led to criticism of both Jack and his partner, Kyle Gass. Now, many want to know exactly what was said about Trump and why it's caused such a stir.

What did Tenacious D say about Trump?

On July 14, a day after the shooting, Tenacious D was playing a show at ICC Sydney Theatre in Australia, and they were also celebrating Kyle's birthday. During the show, fan video shows that Jack presented Kyle with a cake and told him to "make a wish." “Don’t miss Trump next time,” Kyle replies, as the audience seems to laugh and approve.

After the video was posted online, it began to circulate, and the band came under fire for what many saw as a cavalier response to a serious tragedy in America in which two people died, including the shooter. In fact, it's even become a political crisis in Australia, where at least one senator has called for the band to be "immediately deported" from the country over what Kyle said.

"There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others," wrote Senator Babet, who is in the right wing of Australia's government. Babet could be doing this more for political posturing than anything else, but it speaks to how quickly Tenacious D's comments made their way around the internet. There are also many who believe that it was Jack Black who made the comment, when it was really his bandmate.

Jack Black has canceled the rest of the Tenacious D tour.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Jack Black addressed the controversy around Kyle's comments. "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

While many still believe that it was Jack who called for violence, it's clear that he is reflecting on Kyle's comments and taking the response to them seriously. Tenacious D has been together for years, and Jack has been active in Democratic politics during that time.