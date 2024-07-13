Home > News > Politics Who Was the Rally Attendee Killed at the Trump Rally? Details Details on the alleged shooting are still developing. By Distractify Staff Jul. 13 2024, Updated 8:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 13, 2024, Former President Donald Trump was speaking at a political rally when several pops rang out over the crowd. Shortly after that, Trump raised his hand to his right ear and ducked to the ground as his Secret Service members rushed to the stage to cover him.

Although the alleged shots were presumably intended for Trump himself, there was a large crowd of people sitting on the bleachers behind the former president as he gave his speech. Tragically, while Trump himself is apparently fine according to a statement from his team, one of the people sitting behind him has reportedly died.

Who was the rally attendee killed at the Trump rally?

In the immediate aftermath of the rally incident, The New York Times reported that there was "blood visible on the left-hand bleachers," and that it appeared "that a rallygoer might have been hit by a ricocheting bullet."

Meryl Kornfield of The Washington Post reported that the alleged shooter was dead, as was an audience member who had been attending the rally. Furthermore, Kornfield shared that another audience member was in critical condition following the incident.

Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said. — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) July 13, 2024

In another video shared to X (formerly Twitter), CBS News reporter Jake Rosen speaks to an emergency room doctor who says he tried to save someone in the crowd had been hurt. Please be advised that the video contains some graphic language and also what appears to blood on the man's shirt:

An emergency room doctor I spoke with tried to save someone’s life in the crowd @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/OJvScwRLRk — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) July 13, 2024

As of the time of this writing, no further details have been provided on the victim, although it can probably be assumed that they were a Trump supporter and presumably a resident of Pennsylvania. This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.