Home > News > Politics Trump Asked for His Shoes Repeatedly During the Shooting at His Pennsylvania Rally Trump said he was tackled so hard by Secret Service agents that he lost his shoes. By Joseph Allen Jul. 15 2024, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

In the aftermath of what appeared to be an attempt on Donald Trump's life during a political rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, reporters and the public more generally have attempted to put the pieces of what happened back together. Two people are dead following the shooting, including the shooter, and the shooter also managed to graze Trump's ear.

One detail has continued to perplex people in the aftermath of the shooting. Trump, who was alright, repeatedly told the Secret Service agents who had tackled him to the ground to "let me get my shoes." This led many to wonder what happened to the shoes, and why Trump was so fixated on them in the moment.



What happened to Donald Trump's shoes?

Trump's comments in the moments after he was tackled made it clear that he didn't have his shoes on. Given that he was at a political rally, this seemed strange. As it turns out, though, the former president had an explanation for needing his shoes, and he gave it during an interview with The New York Post. “The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he explained.

Why did Trump ask for his shoes?

It seems, then, that he needed his shoes because they had been knocked off of his feet. It may have seemed like a strange thing to focus on in such a dangerous moment, but it's possible that he simply didn't want to walk barefoot. Elsewhere in the interview, Trump said that he believed he should be dead. “The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle," he said.

“I’m not supposed to be here. I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump continued. “I’m supposed to be dead.” Trump said that if he had not turned his head slightly to read a chart on immigration, he would be dead, and added that he wanted to continue speaking to his supporters, but the Secret Service agents told him it would not be safe to do so. He also revealed a bruise on his arm that had come from their tackle.



This assassination attempt sent shockwaves through America.

At a time when political polarization was already high and violence has seemed an increasing possibility, this apparent attempt on Trump's life has sent shockwaves through the world of politics in the hours since it occurred. Trump, who will be formally nominated at the Republican National Convention the week of July 15, is reportedly rewriting his convention speech to call for unity.

While this incident has been a shock, and has led to bipartisan calls condemning political violence, Trump has celebrated such it in other contexts. When Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked, he spoke about it in joking, reverent terms at his rallies.