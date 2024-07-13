Home > News > Politics Gunshot-Like Sounds Rang out at a Trump Rally in Pennsylvania — Was Donald Trump Shot? Who Shot Him? The shooter and one rally attendee have been killed. By Distractify Staff Jul. 13 2024, Updated 8:23 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Apparent gunshots rang out at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. Secret Service agents rushed the former president and current presidential candidate and eventually ushered him off-stage. Trump looked bloody as he was escorted away.

Article continues below advertisement

Who shot Donald Trump? Was it an assassination attempt? The incident has left two dead, including the alleged shooter. Here's what we know about the currently unfolding story.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who shot Donald Trump?

A statement from Donald Trump's campaign confirms that the former president is "fine" after apparent gunshots were heard at his rally. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement, per AP News, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The shooter is dead and one rally attendee has been killed. As of now, the identity of the gunman is unconfirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Donald Trump actually shot?

Several outlets are reporting that Donald Trump was not hit by a bullet. A source told reporter Juliegrace Brufke that Trump was hit in the ear by flying fragments of glass. Reportedly, a bullet struck a teleprompter, sending glass flying.

4:21 PM PT -- A source who has spoken with a member of the Secret Service tells TMZ, Trump was not hit by a bullet. Rather, a bullet hit his teleprompter and the GLASS struck him by the ear. https://t.co/5AHRK5n8At — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) July 13, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Many on social media claim that the apparent shooting was an assassination attempt or even that the incident was staged by Trump and his team.