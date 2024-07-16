Home > Entertainment > Music Tenacious D Fuel Split Rumors Following Canceled Tour: "All Future Creative Plans Are on Hold" "I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour," Jack Black said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 16 2024, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Comedy rock duo Tenacious D, which is comprised of actors and musicians Kyle Gass and Jack Black, are facing deportation from Australia following a controversial joke made at their show. The former, when asked to blow out some birthday candles and make a wish, appeared to say, "Don't miss Trump next time," in a reference to Donald Trump's alleged assassination attempt that took place on Saturday, July 13.

After major backlash from fans and Australian politicians, with Senator Ralph Babet calling for the duo to be deported from the country, per The Guardian, Jack Black took to his Instagram to condemn the comment. "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday ... After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold," Jack posted. Now, fans want to know if the pair are splitting for good. Is Tenacious D breaking up?

Is Tenacious D splitting? Both Jack Black and Kyle Gass have addressed the controversial incident.

Based on Jack Black's post stating that Tenacious D's "Spicy Meatball Tour" will be canceled and that all future creative plans and projects from the duo are to be put on hold, fans are scared that the pair may be calling it quits. However, these are just rumors at this time — though it seems that they will definitely be going on some sort of hiatus, and there's no telling how long it will last.

In a post to his personal Instagram page, Kyle Gass has also addressed the incident, stating that his comment was "highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake." "I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone," the post read. "What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement."

