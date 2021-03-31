Bhad Bhabie Has Her Own NFT Collection up for Auction

Danielle Bregoli came into our lives from her viral appearance on The Dr. Phil Show. But since then, she's created a whole new life for herself as the rapper Bhad Bhabie . She's only been releasing music for a few years, but she's already proved that she can make serious hits. Her music and talent have shown people all over that she's more than just a meme — and that has translated into her getting some serious cash.

Now, Bhad Bhabie is giving her net worth another boost. She's auctioning her own collection of NFTs (or Non-Fungible Tokens) to give fans a chance to own unique art and collaborations from the artist herself. With so much success, it's no wonder her net worth is as big as it is.

“At first the idea was just to make an NFT for the meme and sell it but then we found all these amazing artists that wanted to make pieces for the drop," Bhad Bhabie said in a statement. "So many of them wound up being girls that we did our own female and non binary drop called Crypto Bhabies. A few of these I’m definitely hanging on my wall."

NFTs are digital assets that can bring in tons of money. Bhad Bhabie is making her own one-of-a-kind collection called ETH me Outside . This set features art, music, and her famous "Cash Me Outside" meme. The set is currently up for auction on Opensea, Rarable, and Zora and will be available until April 1, 2021. The collection is a collaborative work with 15 different artists and consists of 20 NFTs, all of them based around the meme that she's known for.

What is Bhad Bhabie's net worth?

Bhad Bhabie is worth a reported $4 million. A lot of this comes from her music, an industry in which she was pretty much immediately successful. In fact, at 17 years old, Danielle was the youngest female artist to ever make it on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since then, her wins haven't stopped. She's done sponsored posts on social media for Fit Tea and Postmates. And since she has such a large following, she's definitely getting tons of money from the NFT thing, too.

Bhad Bhabie also has a million-dollar deal with Pulse Music Group that she signed in July 2019. Since then, her music has only continued to garner tons of attention and praise. She's had her own Snapchat show, Bringing Up Bhabie, and was paid $900k to promote CopyCat Beauty back in 2019. The line features makeup, brushes, and face masks, and the rapper also gets a cut of the brand's sales, according to TMZ.