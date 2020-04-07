Rapper Bhad Bhabie Accused of Blackfishing After Debuting New Look

However, the 17-year-old was quick to respond to the negative comments and clapped back at people who thought she purposely tried to appear black.

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie is receiving backlash from fans on social media after posting snaps of herself sporting a new look . Many fans accused the controversial rapper of "blackfishing," which is a term to describe a person who alters their skin color using makeup to appear as a different race.

Danielle Bregoli responds to social media comments about her new look.

After the "Gucci Flip Flops" singer posted a series of videos, which showed the teen sporting false eyelashes, full "glam" makeup, straight black hair, and tanned skin, fans immediately started posting their thoughts in her comments section. "So we blackfishing now? SMH," one person wrote. Another fan commented: "Damn what kinda filter you using?? That's a whole different ethnicity."

"This don't even look like you," commented one individual. Social media users even took to Twitter to share their opinions on her look. "Y’all gave Bhad Bhabie clout and let her think she’s welcome. I blame y’all. Should’ve left her on Dr.Phil," tweeted one person, referencing her rise to fame, which started on the daytime talkshow.

"The thing is 'the look' that is trendy right now is a black woman look. And many people and celebrities aren’t recognizing that. From the hair, the complexion, the lips, etc. Bhadbhabie is indeed trying to look black," one individual posted on Twitter, before adding, "Bhadbhabie ain’t speaking on black issues, racial injustices, police brutality, supporting black kids. Like why defend her? We gotta live the black life, she just benefits from the culture. Stop defending her."

Though the rapper received a slew of negative comments on social media, she didn't seem too bothered by the criticism. "Aww I'm trending ... thank you," she posted on her Instagram Stories, clapping back at her haters.

Additionally, Danielle posted: "Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y'all worried about me getting my makeup done for a photoshoot? I'm usually the wild one but y'all need to chill and focus on what's important right now." And, this isn't the first time Bhad Bhabie was accused of altering her looks. She previously opened up about rumors that she had gotten plastic surgery.