Viral Video Shows Bhad Bhabie and Woah Vicky Throwing Punches in the Studio

There is no shortage of celebrity feuds in the world, though some of them are more confusing than others. The feud between rapper Bhad Bhabie and influencer Woah Vicky came to a head earlier this week when DJ Akademiks posted a video of them going at it in the studio. But in order to understand this fight, we need to understand the whole complicated history of their contentious relationship.

What is the Bhad Bhabie/Woah Vicky feud all about? I'm glad you asked. Strap in because this is one heck of a story. First, let's take a look at the video of them throwing punches in the studio.

Bhad bhabie and woah Vicky get into it at the studio. Pray for peace. 😬 pic.twitter.com/mpFKsD29uI — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 30, 2019

Freeze frame. *Record scratch.* You're probably wondering how we got here. Let's back up and explore this a little bit. First, who is Bhad Bhabie? Bhad Bhabie is the stage name of Danielle Bregoli, the 16-year-old girl who rose to fame because she said the phrase "cash me ousside" on Dr. Phil. She's now a rapper based in Miami.

Source: Instagram Bhad Bhabie

Who is Woah Vicky? Woah Vicky is 19 years old, she's based in Atlanta, and from what I gather, she seems to have gotten famous for saying inappropriate, racist, and inflammatory things in videos on the internet. Her real name is Victoria Waldrip, and according to CheatSheet.com, "her YouTube channel is full of click-baity content, including pranks, challenges, at at least one racist rap."

Source: Instagram Woah Vicky

Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie have never liked each other. According to BuzzFeed, their beef started way back in 2017 when Bhad Bhabie appeared in a YouTube video where she reacted to a diss track released by Woah Vicky. The diss track wasn't even about Bhad Bhabie. It was about the rapper RiceGum. But it was pretty racist and gross, and Bhad Bhabie called the video "disgusting."

Thus, a feud began. There were fights over FaceTime, according to Jezebel. Vicky told her followers to stop comparing her to Bhad Bhabie. Needless to say, they just do not get along. The two had their next very public confrontation in early 2018. Bhad Bhabie was reportedly upset that Woah Vicky used a racial slur to describe one of her friends at a party.

Again this time, DJ Academiks was on hand to record the fight, and he posted it on Instagram. It seems that whenever Bhad Bhabie and Woah Vicky are in the same place, it ends in a fight. Maybe they should oh, I don't know, be better about avoiding each other?

Nevertheless, here we are. Bhad Bhabie and Woah Vicky are yet again rolling on the floor fighting in a public place. And DJ Akademiks is there to film the whole thing. According to CheatSheet.com, Bhad Bhabie addressed the fight in her Instagram story, saying things like, "I'm not even engaging in this bs no more. Anyone who says I got beat up is delusional." She claims the video was edited to make it look like Vicky was winning.