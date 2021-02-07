Danielle Bregoli Has Come a Long Way Since Her "Cash Me Outside" Moment on ‘Dr. Phil’

If you’re wondering what happened to Danielle Bregoli from Dr. Phil, then perhaps you haven’t been introduced to the teen’s rap alter-ego, Bhad Bhabie.

After making headlines and sparking memes with her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil McGraw’s syndicated talk show, Danielle launched a music career, which recently got a boost by a collaboration with Demi Lovato, Charlie XCX, and other stars.

Here is more information about Danielle’s rise to fame and her life now.